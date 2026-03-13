Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FLGT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Fulgent’s stock price plummeted $9.43 per share, or 38.09%, to close at $15.33 per share on February 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse followed a February 27, 2026, press release detailing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The primary driver of the decline was the Company's lower-than-expected guidance for 2026, which management admitted was a direct result of its "largest customer moving a significant volume of its work in-house." This strategic shift by a key partner fundamentally altered Fulgent's projected revenue streams and growth trajectory. The revelation that such a substantial portion of the Company's business would be internalized by its primary client led to an immediate and severe erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished future earnings potential.

