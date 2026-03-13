Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Advances Collaborative Efforts to Improve Outcomes and Close Gaps in Care

EAGAN, Minn., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced continued progress in its Excellence in Quality and Outcomes (EQO) Certification Program, a key initiative designed to strengthen healthcare quality and close gaps in care through deeper collaboration with provider systems. While Blue Cross administers multiple quality-focused initiatives, EQO serves as a complementary approach that brings providers and Blue Cross together through shared data, aligned goals and a collective learning process to improve outcomes for key populations and the communities they serve.

“The EQO program allows for Blue Cross to partner with care systems through a structured, multi-year certification framework,” said Dr. Mark Steffen, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “This shared approach offers tools, resources, and accountability that support providers as they strengthen care for communities that face barriers to health.”

The inaugural EQO cohort consists of provider care systems that chose to participate in this rigorous improvement process, demonstrating a strong commitment to organizational learning and continuous advancement.

“We appreciate and value every care system that participated in the inaugural cohort,” Steffen added. “At every level of participation, we acknowledge the dedication these organizations bring to improving care for Minnesotans.”

Fairview emphasized the benefit of engaging in a structured program that strengthens improvement efforts, with Taj Mustapha, MD, Chief Strategy Officer at Fairview, noting, “We joined the EQO program because it reinforces the importance of delivering care that’s centered on the real needs of the people and communities we serve. The structure helps us understand where we’re doing well and where we can do better so we can continue strengthening care and outcomes for every patient who relies on us.”

As part of its expansion plans, Blue Cross is recruiting additional provider care systems to join the 2026 cycle, which opened 3/1/2026. Providers interested in structured improvement tools, meaningful support, and statewide recognition can learn more by contacting EQO-Certification@bluecrossmn.com or visiting Blue Cross and Blue Shield of MN EQO Certification Program.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.