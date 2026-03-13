Duolingo, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Duolingo, Inc. (“Duolingo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/duolingo-inc.

Duolingo’s stock price plummeted $16.45 per share, or 14.01%, to close at $101.00 per share on February 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed a February 26, 2026, announcement regarding the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. While the report covered past performance, the primary driver of the sell-off was the Company's forward-looking guidance, which indicated an expectation of "slower bookings growth" in the coming periods. Management also signaled "reduced profitability in the near term," leading to immediate downward pressure on the share price as the market adjusted its valuation to reflect a decelerating expansion rate and tightened margins. The revelation of these weakened projections for the language-learning platform triggered a rapid loss of investor confidence and a significant erosion of shareholder value over the following trading session.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

