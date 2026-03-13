David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital Head to SXSW 2026 to Deploy Capital Into Defense, Aerospace, Deep Tech, and Frontier Infrastructure

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corniche Capital, a New York City-based private equity and real estate firm founded by David Ebrahimzadeh, will be attending SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas, actively seeking investment opportunities and strategic partnerships with companies operating at the frontier of defense technology, aerospace, space, industrial manufacturing, quantum computing, and deep tech.

“The most interesting companies building real national security and industrial capability aren’t waiting for the legacy defense primes to notice them — they’re at events like SXSW, raising capital, finding partners, and moving fast,” said David Ebrahimzadeh, Founder and President of Corniche Capital. “That’s exactly where we want to be, and exactly who we want to back.”

Corniche Capital’s investment strategy sits at the intersection of hard assets and frontier technology. Under the leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh, the firm brings not only capital, but a differentiated operational edge: a portfolio of powered industrial land and build-to-suit development capability across the American Southwest, purpose-built for the infrastructure needs of defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing tenants.

Corniche Capital holds LP positions in defense-focused venture funds and maintains an active deal pipeline in aerospace propulsion, defense technology, and dual-use frontier tech. David Ebrahimzadeh is actively evaluating new investment opportunities from early stage through Series C stage in companies developing technologies relevant to national security, energy resilience, and industrial modernization.

“We’re not tourists at SXSW,” added David Ebrahimzadeh. “We’re here to deploy capital and build long-term relationships with founders who are doing hard things — propulsion, quantum systems, advanced manufacturing, space infrastructure, defense tech. If you’re building something that matters for national security or industrial capacity, we want to talk.”

Companies seeking capital, industrial real estate infrastructure, or strategic partnership are invited to connect with David Ebrahimzadeh and the Corniche Capital team in Austin during SXSW 2026.

