AQST Shareholder Alert: May 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST).

Shareholders who purchased shares of AQST during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aquestive-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184359&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: June 16, 2025 to January 8, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with positive statements while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Aquestive’s New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (Dibutepinephrine) sublingual film; pertinently, Aquestive concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the human factors involved in the use and deployment of its sublingual film, such as packaging, use, administration, and labeling. On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency’s review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date. Following this news, the price of Aquestive’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.21 per share on January 8, 2026, Aquestive’s stock price fell to $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026, a decline of over 37% in a single day.

DEADLINE: May 4, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aquestive-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184359&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AQST during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 4, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

