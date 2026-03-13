MNDY Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in monday.com Ltd. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY).

CLASS PERIOD: September 17, 2025 to February 6, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of monday’s revenue expansion outlook; notably decelerating growth, reduced expansion momentum and extended sales cycles. On November 10, 2025, monday issued a press release announcing positive financial results for the third quarter 2025. In pertinent part, the Company reported revenue of $316.9 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year, and above consensus of 24%. Despite this positive news, the Company issued softer guidance for the fourth quarter 2025 due to a shift in its performance marketing strategy. Following this news, monday’s stock price declined from $189.59 per share to $166.21 per share on November 10, 2025. On February 9, 2026, defendants issued a press release reporting positive results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Notably in the same release, defendants announced a weaker outlook for the Company’s 2026 guidance and a strategic shift away from its long term 2027 revenue target of $1.8 billion. Following this news, the price of monday’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $98.00 per share on February 6, 2026, monday’s stock price fell to $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026, a decline of about 21%.

DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MNDY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 11, 2026.

