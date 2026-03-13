SLNO Shareholder Alert: May 5, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SLNO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/soleno-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184379&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: March 26, 2025 to November 4, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for product diazoxide choline extended-release tablets, DCCR, had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (b) as a result of (a) above, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with PWS posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by the Company or its executives; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout.

DEADLINE: May 5, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/soleno-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=184379&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SLNO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 5, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

