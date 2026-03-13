ZYXIQ Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Zynex, Inc. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Zynex, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZYXIQ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ZYXIQ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 25, 2021 to December 15, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (b) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (c) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including the health insurance program, Tricare; (d) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and seeking more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (e) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (f) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (g) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (h) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (i) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The audit committee defendants, acting knowingly or with reckless disregard of the underlying fraud, helped the insiders bolster the Company’s stock price through stock repurchase plans, and even by buying back millions of dollars worth of stock directly from Sandgaard, indicating their supposed belief that the stock was undervalued.

DEADLINE: April 21, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ZYXIQ during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 21, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices.

