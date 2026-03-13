United States Premier Hockey League Announces Tony Zasowski as New Commissioner

NASHUA, N.H., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), the largest junior hockey league in North America, announced today that seasoned Deputy Commissioner Tony Zasowski will take over as Commissioner effective on March 23rd. Mr. Zasowski replaces Murry N. Gunty, Founder of Black Bear Sports Group (BBSG) and current Interim Commissioner. Mr. Zasowski brings a wealth of hockey experience as a player and as an operating executive. Mr. Zasowski manages all leagues and tournaments for BBSG overseeing more than 1,000 teams and operating hundreds of events throughout the country.

“I have enjoyed my tenure as Commissioner of the USPHL, but it was always my intention that my role was transitional,” said Commissioner Murry N. Gunty. “I took over the league at a critical moment in the evolution of Junior Hockey and I believe I now leave the league in its strongest position in its 12-year history.” Mr. Gunty spent two years as the interim commissioner.

“I am honored to take over as Commissioner of the USPHL,” said Tony Zasowski. “What Mr. Gunty did to transform the USPHL was extraordinary, particularly helping to reposition the NCDC into one of the strongest Tier 2 leagues operating throughout North America, with teams in both the US and Canada. I speak for the League in thanking him for taking over during a turbulent period in the league’s history, bringing critical leadership and stability to the League. I look forward to building upon his legacy.”

“We would like to thank Mr. Gunty for his guidance and leadership over the past two years in helping guide our league,” said Bobby Reiss and Jim Ford, Executive Committee Members. “Mr. Gunty helped transform our League into the number one Junior Hockey League at both the Tier 2 and Tier 3 levels in North America.”

About The United States Premier Hockey League

Founded in 2012, the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) is comprised of over 150 teams, fielding more than 20,000 players aged 8-21 in more than 100 organizations across the North, South, Midwest, West, and Canada. Our Junior Divisions consist of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), a tuition-free junior hockey division, and our Premier and Elite Divisions, all geared toward college and pro placement. Our youth and midget divisions (operated through the Tier 1 Hockey Federation) field full season 8U through 18U teams. The USPHL has sent over 8,000 players to all levels of college hockey all-time including over 4,200 into NCAA college hockey, with more than 550 advancing to NCAA Division I hockey. The USPHL has also had 18 players who played in the NCDC drafted by NHL teams. For more information, visit usphl.com.



