Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased stock in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Driven Brands is a holding company for various automotive aftermarket services companies, including Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, and Auto Glass Now.

What is this about?

On February 25th of this year, Driven announced that its financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, as well as quarterly financial statements for 2025, could not be relied upon and would have to be restated. The Company attributed the need for a restatement to a broad range of errors which resulted in the company overstating cash and revenue while understating expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Driven Brands further acknowledged “material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting[.]” Following this revelation, the trading price of Driven common stock fell 40%, from $16.61 per share on February 24, 2026, to $9.99 per share on February 25, 2026.

What can I do?

If you purchased Driven Brands’ stock between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive and sustained a loss on your investment, you are encouraged to contact us about your rights in this matter and the possibility of leading this class action lawsuit. You may contact the firm by calling Linda Border or Mark Stein at 877-386-3304, or via email at investoralert@barrack.com, or visiting the firm’s web site (barrack.com). Investors have until May 8, 2026, to submit a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff. Your ability to participate in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff or attempt to do so.

Who we are:

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history of securities litigation. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.