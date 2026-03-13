Axi to Attend Invest Cuffs 2026 Expo, Showcasing Leading Trading Solutions

SYDNEY, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online FX and CFD broker Axi today confirmed its participation at Invest Cuffs 2026, taking place March 20th–21st at the ICE Kraków Congress Centre in Kraków, Poland.

Visitors to the Axi stand can learn more about the company's trading platforms, range of CFD products across Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil and Crypto, and the tools and support available to clients worldwide. Axi serves traders in over 100 countries and is committed to providing transparent pricing, reliable execution and dedicated customer support.

Attendees will also discover Axi's high-profile global partnerships, including Premier League champions Manchester City, LaLiga's Girona FC, Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia, and Axi Brand Ambassador John Stones. As the Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City, Axi shares the club's commitment to precision, performance and excellence.

Santiago Vazquez-Munoz, Global Head of Sales at Axi, shared:

"We look forward to engaging with traders and investors at Invest Cuffs 2026. At Axi, our mission is to empower clients with the tools, insight and trading conditions they need to perform at their best. The event provides an opportunity to demonstrate the strength and ambition behind the Axi brand."

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore interactive experiences at the Axi stand, including branded merchandise and football partnership activations featuring Manchester City memorabilia, as well as the club's mascot, specially arranged for the event.

About Axi:

Axi is a global online FX and CFD brand, serving thousands of clients in over 100 countries. It offers CFDs across multiple asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Crypto, and more.

Media Contact:

mediaenquiries@axi.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69.8% of retail client accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.