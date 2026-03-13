CRWV DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts CoreWeave (CRWV) Investors to Today’s Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman provides an update to investors in CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) following the company’s dismal fourth-quarter 2025 financial results. The news follows allegations that the company concealed operational failures, as pled in a recently filed securities class action.

On February 26, 2026, CoreWeave reported a Q4 net loss of $452 million, or $0.89 per share—a staggering figure that nearly doubled the $0.49 loss per share anticipated by Wall Street analysts. Compounding the miss, CoreWeave issued a soft Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, falling significantly short of the $2.3 billion consensus. On this news, CRWV shares plunged nearly 20%.

The disappointing Q4 results come after the filing of a securities class action suit against CoreWeave and certain of its executives arising from the company’s inability to scale its high-performance computing (HPC) clusters at the pace allegedly promised.

“We are investigating whether the company overstated scaling capabilities and hid critical delays,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending claims.

The CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Securities Class Action

The pending securities class action, Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., et al., No. 2:26-cv-00355, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, seeks to recover losses for investors who acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that CoreWeave and its executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by:

Overstating Scaling Capabilities : Allegedly misrepresenting the company's ability to satisfy "unprecedented" demand for its NVIDIA-powered AI cloud.

: Allegedly misrepresenting the company's ability to satisfy "unprecedented" demand for its NVIDIA-powered AI cloud. Concealing Critical Delays: Failing to disclose that the Denton, Texas data center cluster —intended to service OpenAI—was months behind schedule due to weather and design plan revisions.

Failing to disclose that the —intended to service OpenAI—was months behind schedule due to weather and design plan revisions. Single-Supplier Dependency: Understating the operational and financial risks of its heavy reliance on a single third-party data center developer.

Understating the operational and financial risks of its heavy reliance on a single third-party data center developer. Share Price Erosion: Since these infrastructure failures began to surface in late 2025, CoreWeave’s stock has faced severe downward pressure, further exacerbated by the latest Q4 earnings shock.

Critical Deadline: March 13, 2026

If you purchased CoreWeave common stock during the Class Period (Mar. 28, 2025 – Dec. 15, 2025) and suffered substantial losses, you have until March 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.