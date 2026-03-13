Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. Announces Non-Binding MOU with World Mobile, A Global Decentralized Communications Network Operator

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company”), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation with World Mobile Group Ltd, a global decentralized communications network operator. The MOU discussions were initiated and facilitated by OOKC Investment Holdings Group (“OOKC”), a global digital asset investment institution. OOKC will participate in the collaboration as a strategic facilitator and ecosystem architect, supporting the advancement of the potential collaboration.

Under the cooperation framework of the MOU, the collaboration brings complementary expertise across technology, infrastructure, and capital markets together for the three parties in exploring innovative infrastructure solutions for evolving digital economy. The parties share a vision of accelerating next-generation digital infrastructure by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized communications networks, and blockchain-based coordination frameworks. The cooperation aims to explore scalable infrastructure models capable of supporting future digital services, smart city platforms, and emerging global data ecosystems.

Specifically, the collaboration aims to explore the development of next-generation global digital infrastructure networks by leveraging AI, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and blockchain technologies, while also studying innovative applications of Real World Assets (RWA) and Real Data Assets (RDA) within the digital economy. Subject to further negotiation and any definitive agreements, the Company will contribute advanced AI hardware and intelligent systems, World Mobile will provide decentralized telecommunications network architecture and OOKC will facilitate integration of technology ecosystems and capital market resources, while supporting the strategic planning and implementation of initiatives.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

1. AI and DePIN Digital Infrastructure Networks

Exploring the deployment of global communication networks composed of AI-powered devices, decentralized communication nodes and blockchain-based coordination systems to enhance digital connectivity and network efficiency.

2. RWA Digitization

Researching digital mapping and management models for communication nodes, AI device networks, and related infrastructure assets, with the aim of unlocking new value frameworks for infrastructure in the digital economy.

3. RDA

Advancing the standardization of data generated by AI and IoT devices into structured data assets and exploring compliant frameworks for data value management and application scenarios.

Company management stated that the cooperation is intended to further expand the Company’s technological and industrial ecosystem in AI devices, intelligent hardware, and digital infrastructure, creating new opportunities for development of smart cities and next-generation digital economy infrastructure.

As part of the cooperation framework, the parties also discussed a plan to evaluate initial pilot initiatives to test AI-powered communication nodes and decentralized infrastructure deployment models. Insights from these pilots may help with future infrastructure deployment and commercial strategies. The parties intend to collaborate with additional ecosystem participants, including telecommunications operators, technology developers, hardware manufacturers and research institutions. The Company believes this open approach is designed to accelerate innovation and support scalable infrastructure deployment.

The MOU represents a non-binding expression of intent, and any definitive agreement will be subject to further negotiations and formal agreements executed among the parties.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.sowellrobot.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

ir@sowellrobot.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214