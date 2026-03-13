NAVN DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Navan (NAVN) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 24, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding In Navan To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Navan pursuant to the Offering Documents on October 31, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVN) and reminds investors of the April 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Navan’s IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses.

As the truth about the Company’s business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Navan investors to suffer significant damages. By the commencement of the action, Navan’s shares traded as low as $9.01 per share, representing a decline of over 60% from the Offering Price.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information Navan’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Navan class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NAVN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5