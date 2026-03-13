Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Class Action Lawsuit: Investors Face May 8, 2026, Deadline

Did you buy DRVN common stock between May 9, 2023, and February 24, 2026?

RADNOR, Pa., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (Driven Brands) (NASDAQ: DRVN) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Driven Brands common stock between May 9, 2023, and February 24, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Clark v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al, Case No. 1:26-cv-01902 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until May 8, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Driven Brands’ business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted Driven Brands’ right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the company’s consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in Driven Brands’ reporting of opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue, and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) Driven Brands’ supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) Driven Brands identified other errors relating to the company’s income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, balance sheet and income statement misclassifications, and improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands’ ATI business primarily related to fiscal year 2025; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why did Driven Brands’ Stock Drop?

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands disclosed that the company would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, as well as quarterly and year-to-date financials for 2025, after identifying numerous material accounting errors. Driven Brands further revealed material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and delayed the filing of its 2025 Form 10-K. On this news, Driven Brands’ stock price fell $5.01 per share, or nearly 40%, from a close of $16.61 per share on February 24, 2026, to close at $11.60 per share on February 25, 2026.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. INVESTORS:

Driven Brands investors may, no later than May 8, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Driven Brands investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

