INO DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 7, 2026

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) and reminds investors of the April 7, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) manufacturing for Inovio's CELLECTRA device was deficient; (2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA's eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (4) accordingly, INO-3107's overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 29, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announced it had accepted Inovio’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for INO-3107, a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, on a standard review timeline. Inovio filed its BLA under the accelerated approval pathway, but the FDA stated that the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. Inovio also announced it does not currently plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline, and will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss how it may still pursue accelerated approval.

On this news, Inovio’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Inovio’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

