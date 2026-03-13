Newport News, VA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Best Roofing of Virginia, a GAF Master Elite® and President’s Club Award-winning roofing contractor serving Hampton Roads, has expanded its residential and commercial roofing services into Newport News, Virginia. The move comes in response to growing demand from Peninsula homeowners and businesses seeking certified roof installations backed by manufacturer warranties and professionally trained installation teams.



The Peninsula region, including Newport News and Hampton, has continued to experience residential development and commercial property investment, increasing demand for experienced roofing contractors capable of handling both residential roof replacements and commercial roofing systems.



Best Roofing of Virginia, among Hampton Roads’ best-reviewed and most trusted roofing contractors, provides professional roofing installations for various property types. The company’s new team of dedicated roofers in Newport News is equipped to handle local residential and commercial project requests, providing local support for the increasing volume of projects in the region by reducing response times for site inspections and project starts across the Peninsula.



“Expanding into Newport News allows us to meet the growing demand for GAF-certified roofing installations in the Hampton Roads area,” said Tyler Mizelle, owner of Best Roofing of Virginia. “Our team maintains the GAF Master Elite standards on every project to ensure long-term roof performance and manufacturer-backed protection for our customers.”



Best Roofing of Virginia has also earned the prestigious GAF President’s Club Award, a distinction reserved for the top-performing Master Elite® contractors in North America. The award recognizes roofing companies that demonstrate exceptional performance, reliability, and customer service while consistently installing complete roofing systems that qualify for GAF’s highest warranty protections.



From residential shingle replacements to large-scale commercial roofing systems, Best Roofing Of Virginia provides manufacturer-certified installation services. Key advantages include:

GAF Master Elite Certification Status and President’s Club Recognition

Best Roofing of Virginia, a GAF Master Elite® roofing company and President’s Club Award Winner, maintains the highest level of certification from North America’s largest roofing manufacturer. This elite status requires rigorous professional training and a verified track record of installation accuracy and financial stability.

Commercial Roofing System Installations

The team installs flat and low-slope roofing systems for commercial properties using materials designed for regional weather patterns. These services include full roof replacements and preventative maintenance programs for local business owners to deliver complete peace of mind.

Residential Shingle Replacement Programs

From complete roof teardowns to installations using GAF architectural shingles and leak barrier systems, each residential project conducted by the experienced roofers follows a multi-point inspection process to verify structural integrity and proper attic ventilation.

Enhanced Manufacturer Warranty Access

As an elite-certified contractor, the company offers GAF’s strongest warranties, covering both materials and contractor workmanship. These warranties provide long-term non-prorated coverage on specific roofing systems installed by the factory-trained team.



Positive Customer Reviews



The company maintains a high volume of positive reviews from property owners throughout the Hampton Roads region, with clients praising Best Roofing of Virginia’s transparent communication and the completion of projects within established timelines.



Property owners in Newport News can now schedule roof inspections and receive estimates for residential or commercial projects. Best Roofing of Virginia invites them to visit the company website today for detailed service information and to browse the latest project portfolios.



About Best Roofing of Virginia



Best Roofing of Virginia is a roofing contractor serving the Hampton Roads region. The company specializes in manufacturer-certified installations for residential and commercial properties.

With a focus on long-term durability and professional standards, the team provides roofing solutions to protect local homes and businesses.



More Information



To learn more about Best Roofing of Virginia and its expansion into Newport News, please visit the website at www.bestroofingva.com.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Who is Best Roofing of Virginia?



A: Best Roofing of Virginia is a premier roofing contractor serving the Hampton Roads region, recognized as a GAF Master Elite® contractor and President’s Club Award Winner. Led by owner Tyler Mizelle, the company is known for its high-quality workmanship, factory-trained installers, and a verified track record of success in both residential and commercial roofing projects.



Q2: What is the latest service expansion for Best Roofing of Virginia?



A: Best Roofing of Virginia has officially expanded its service area to include Newport News, Virginia, to meet the increasing demand for certified roofing services on the Peninsula. This expansion allows the company to provide faster response times for site inspections and dedicated local support for residential and commercial property owners requiring manufacturer-certified installations.



Q3: What roofing services are available for Newport News homeowners and businesses?

A: The company offers a full suite of services including residential shingle replacements using GAF architectural shingles and leak barrier systems, as well as commercial installations for flat and low-slope roofs. Their team also provides professional roof inspections, preventative maintenance programs, and specialized installation techniques that meet or exceed local building codes.



Q4: What are the benefits of hiring a GAF Master Elite certified contractor?



A: As a GAF Master Elite contractor, Best Roofing of Virginia can offer the manufacturer’s strongest non-prorated warranties, which cover both high-quality materials and professional workmanship. This elite status is only awarded to contractors who maintain rigorous professional training, financial stability, and a consistent history of installation accuracy.



Q5: How can I get a roofing estimate from Best Roofing of Virginia?



A: Property owners in Newport News and the surrounding Hampton Roads area can schedule a roof inspection and receive a detailed estimate by visiting the company’s official website at bestroofingva.com. The site features project portfolios and comprehensive service information to help customers get started with their residential or commercial roofing projects.



