Fynite Launches Autonomous Self-Healing AI Agents for IT and Cybersecurity

Naperville, IL, USA,, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fynite today announced the launch of its Autonomous Auto-Remediation and Self-Healing AI Agents for IT and cybersecurity operations, expanding its Execution-as-a-Service platform with new capabilities designed to help enterprises reduce downtime, accelerate incident response, and automate repetitive operational workflows. Fynite positions itself as an enterprise platform for agentic AI that connects data, models, and execution, with support for self-healing IT and anomaly-driven workflows.

The launch is aimed at organizations facing growing pressure on IT operations and security teams. On its IT page, Fynite says its AI agents are built to resolve issues faster, prevent downtime, and streamline IT workflows, including auto-resolution of incidents and predictive alerting with self-healing capabilities. On its cybersecurity page, the company says its platform is designed to help Security Operations Centers reduce alert fatigue, detect real threats, and remediate incidents autonomously with explainability for security leaders and auditors.

According to Fynite’s published solution materials, the new launch brings together several capabilities already central to its platform: automated diagnosis and resolution of repetitive IT tickets, predictive alerting and proactive remediation, and autonomous cyber response actions such as blocking IPs, disabling compromised accounts, and updating firewall rules. Fynite also highlights explainable dashboards and audit-ready logs intended to give enterprise teams more transparency into what actions were taken, when they were taken, and why.

Fynite says the offering is built for enterprises that want to move beyond AI assistants and into operational execution. On its homepage, the company describes FyniteOS as an “Enterprise OS for Agentic AI” and says its platform can connect to more than 1,400 business systems, support over 7,000 actions, and deliver self-healing IT and anomaly-driven workflows across enterprise environments. The company also says its platform is designed for enterprise speed, scale, and trust, with SOC 2 Type II certification highlighted in its security materials.

The launch also strengthens Fynite’s position in IT-heavy sectors where downtime, security response, and operational bottlenecks can quickly affect revenue and risk exposure. In cybersecurity, Fynite lists integrations with common enterprise tools across SIEM, EDR, and firewall environments, including Splunk, QRadar, Elastic, Datadog, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Cortex XDR, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Firepower, and Fortinet. In IT operations, the company highlights integrations with ITSM platforms such as ServiceNow for end-to-end ticket resolution and audit trails.

While the launch is centered on IT and cybersecurity operations, Fynite says the same execution model can extend into adjacent enterprise workflows, including finance operations. On its finance page, the company says its AI agents support reconciliation, forecasting, compliance, audit trail generation, anomaly detection, and vendor verification for CFOs and controllers.

“Enterprises do not need more dashboards without action,” said Tahir Warraich, CEO. “They need systems that can detect, decide, and execute in real time. This launch is about helping IT and security teams close the gap between insight and resolution with autonomous agents that are fast, explainable, and built for enterprise operations.”

Fynite says the new launch is intended to help organizations reduce manual workload, improve operational resilience, and scale remediation without scaling human bottlenecks. On its public solution pages, the company cites outcomes including lower manual workload in IT operations, fewer unplanned outages through predictive alerting, and reduced false positives in cybersecurity environments.

More information about Fynite and its enterprise AI automation platform is available at Fynite.ai and on the company’s cybersecurity solutions page.

About Fynite

Fynite is an enterprise AI workflow and process automation company. On its website, the company describes its platform as an operating system for agentic AI that helps organizations connect data, train domain-specific models, and deploy AI agents that reason, decide, and execute across enterprise workflows.





