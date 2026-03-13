SPRINT® PNS System Now Covered Nationally by Aetna®

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR®, a leading private medical device company focused on improving the lives of millions of people living with pain, announced that Aetna has published an updated medical policy that designates the SPR SPRINT PNS System as medically necessary when used for intractable neuropathic pain and when Aetna’s selection criteria are met. This decision broadens access to an estimated 22.3 million covered lives across the United States.

Under Aetna’s updated medical policy, the SPRINT PNS System is now considered a covered treatment option for appropriate patients who meet the policy’s criteria. The policy recognizes SPRINT PNS as a standalone device intended to provide durable pain relief without permanent implant and, as such, notes that SPRINT PNS does not require a trial prior to use given its 60-day treatment duration. The updated policy now includes additional covered indications such as chronic pain syndrome, polyneuropathy, intractable neuropathic pain, chronic pain due to trauma, and other chronic pain, representing meaningful progress in patient access to this therapy. Aetna does maintain a list of non-covered indications under Section II: Experimental, Investigational, or Unproven that is applicable for all PNS therapies.

Aetna’s ongoing recognition and coverage of therapies such as SPRINT PNS underscores its commitment to providing members with clinically supported non-opioid treatment options.

“This policy expansion is a pivotal step forward to align national coverage with evidence-based guidelines and a game changer for millions of patients who could benefit from peripheral nerve stimulation,” said Dr. Usman Latif, MD, MBA, Board-Certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management physician, SPR consultant, and lead author of the recent American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) published evidence-based consensus guidelines for the use of peripheral nerve stimulation (Latif et al., 2025). “By opening access to this therapy, we are advancing effective, non-opioid pain relief without the need for a permanent implant.”

“Aetna’s recognition of the significant clinical data and successful outcomes delivered via SPRINT PNS in thousands of real-world patients* is encouraging and offers millions of members a better chance to find relief,” noted Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “We continue to work with other leading health plans to expand access to this meaningful treatment.”

Aetna® is a registered trademark of Aetna, Inc.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: (i) Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; (ii) Symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; and (iii) Symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU.

*Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only. For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. The SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly durable foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

SPR Contacts:

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRPainRelief.com

612.978.6547

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296eaf6d-633f-4ffe-ac97-6db3866cedd7.