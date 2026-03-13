Propylene Oxide Market worth $18.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Propylene Oxide Market is projected to grow from USD 14.89 billion in 2025 to USD 18.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global propylene oxide market is expected to grow steadily from 2025 to 2030 due to increasing demand for polyether polyols, which are essential for producing high-performance polyurethane foams used in energy-efficient building materials and lightweight automotive parts. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific are driving a surge in demand for consumer products, electronic devices, and advanced protective packaging materials. The market volume is growing as propylene glycol is increasingly used in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors, as global health and hygiene standards improve. The adoption of sustainable production methods by the entire industry, including the Hydrogen Peroxide to Propylene Oxide (HPPO) process, enables manufacturers to achieve higher production efficiency while complying with stricter environmental regulations.

List of Key Players in Propylene Oxide Market:

Dow (US) LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands) Shell (UK) Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand) SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Propylene Oxide Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for polyether polyols for the production of polyurethanes Restraint: Health hazard classification and toxic nature of propylene oxide Opportunity: Development and adoption of cleaner production technologies Challenge: Use of bio–based feedstock for polyurethane foam instead of petroleum

Key Findings of the Study:

By production process, the styrene monomer process is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

By application, polyether polyols are estimated to dominate the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

The automotive segment by end-use industry is expected to dominate the global propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the polyether polyols segment holds the top position in the propylene oxide market in terms of value. The propylene oxide market sees its highest demand from polyether polyols, which serve as the primary feedstock for polyurethane production and account for 70% of the worldwide propylene oxide supply. The strong market demand originates from the furniture industry, which requires flexible foams for bedding, automotive seating, and interior spaces where people want to feel comfortable. The construction industry depends on polyols because they provide essential materials for rigid foam insulation, which helps buildings meet contemporary global energy-efficiency requirements. The chemical outperforms other derivatives because its special properties enable users to create customized physical attributes, which include durability, flexibility, and thermal resistance. The segment continues to increase in value because industries worldwide are now focusing on lightweight materials, which are essential for electric vehicle production and sustainable building design. Emerging markets experience rapid urban growth, driving higher demand for polyether polyols that manufacturers use to produce goods for consumers and to build infrastructure. Polyether polyols maintain their position as the most valuable application through 2030 because they serve multiple industries, and their consumption remains high.

Based on end-use industry, automotive is the fastest-growing segment in the propylene oxide market, in terms of value. The growth of this industry depends on the rising demand for propylene oxide-based polyether polyols, which create flexible polyurethane foams used in high-comfort automotive interior products. Automotive manufacturers are replacing traditional heavy materials with high-performance foams to create lighter vehicles that improve fuel efficiency and comply with strict international emissions regulations. The specialized polyurethane materials needed for battery thermal management and structural battery potting are in increasing demand, driven by the fast growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Electric vehicles (EVs) need special acoustic insulation and vibration-damping materials because their electric motors produce distinctive noise frequencies, which increase the value of PO derivatives. The trend toward premium automotive interiors is driving increased use of high-purity coating adhesives and sealants, as these materials offer more than just basic cushioning. The automotive industry meets its green supply chain goals through international adoption of eco-friendly production methods, which include the HPPO process. The automotive industry maintains its top market value position because technological innovation, electrification, and improved occupant comfort have all come together.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest propylene oxide market in terms of value. The global propylene oxide market depends on Asia Pacific, which serves as the main manufacturing center for polyurethane production. Polyurethane is a vital derivative used by industrial sectors in China, India, and Southeast Asia to produce flexible foams for furniture, bedding, and automotive applications. The construction industry is growing due to rapid urban expansion and government infrastructure projects that require energy-efficient building materials, including rigid polyurethane foams for insulation. The automotive industry supports economic growth by using lightweight propylene oxide-based materials that improve fuel efficiency and enable the development of electric vehicles. Major petrochemical clusters, together with chemical companies investing in strategic locations, create an environment that ensures continuous access to propylene raw material.

The electronics and packaging industries consume large quantities of functional fluids and glycol ethers, driven by growing production needs. The expanding middle class generates higher disposable income, thereby increasing demand for consumer goods and personal care products that contain propylene oxide derivatives. Asia Pacific has established itself as the key regional market because industrial activity, supportive regulatory frameworks, and extensive product use across industries combine to confer this status.

