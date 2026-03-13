Data Science Platform Market to Surpass $284 Bn by 2031 as Cloud Solutions Held 67%+ Share in 2025, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Mordor Intelligence, the data science platform market is witnessing strong expansion as organizations increasingly adopt advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.

The data science platform market size is projected to grow from USD 109 billion in 2025 to USD 132.19 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 284.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.56% during 2026–2031. This significant data science platform market growth is largely attributed to the rapid digital transformation of enterprises, growing adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms, and the increasing demand for predictive analytics across industries. As organizations seek scalable tools for data-driven decision-making, the data science platform industry is becoming a critical component of modern enterprise technology ecosystems.

Key Technology Trends Driving the Data Science Platform Industry

Hybrid Edge-Cloud Analytics Transforming Manufacturing Operations

Manufacturers are increasingly blending edge computing with cloud analytics to create more flexible data science environments. Data collected from factory equipment is processed locally for quick insights, while cloud platforms are used to refine and retrain models. This approach improves predictive maintenance, reduces production delays, and enables faster quality inspection. Many companies are also adopting federated learning systems that allow organizations to collaborate on model improvements while keeping sensitive operational data within their own facilities.

Open-Source Ecosystems Reshaping Data Science Platforms

The growing popularity of open-source machine learning tools is transforming how data science platforms are built and adopted. Organizations increasingly rely on widely used programming environments and frameworks to develop AI models while looking to vendors for orchestration, governance, and enterprise support. However, concerns around security and compliance in community packages are pushing many enterprises toward commercial distributions that provide additional safeguards and managed support. As large cloud providers integrate these tools into their platforms, competition among specialized AI vendors is becoming more intense.

“Enterprise adoption of integrated data science platforms reflects a broader shift toward operationalizing advanced analytics across business functions," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Our study combines consistently updated datasets with structured market validation, giving decision-makers a balanced, evidence-based view of how this rapidly evolving technology landscape is developing.”

Data Science Platform Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Offering

Platform

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises







By End-user Industry

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Rest of End-user Industries

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany



United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of Africa

Key Regional Drivers of Data Science Platform Market Growth

North America continues to lead the adoption of advanced analytics and AI platforms, supported by strong investments from technology companies and a highly developed cloud infrastructure ecosystem. Government initiatives promoting responsible AI use and governance frameworks are also encouraging organizations to adopt secure and compliant data science platforms across industries.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid momentum as governments and enterprises expand their investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing, and digital transformation initiatives. Countries across the region are supporting domestic innovation, strengthening data capabilities, and promoting AI research, which is accelerating enterprise adoption of data science platforms in multiple sectors.

Competitive Landscape of the Data Science Platform Industry

The data science platform industry is highly competitive, with major technology companies investing in AI-powered analytics and advanced data management capabilities. Key players operating in the data science platform market include:

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Alteryx Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Databricks Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and cloud-based analytics capabilities to strengthen their data science platform market share and expand their global presence.

