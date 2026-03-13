GROWNSY Launches the World’s First SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Spray Nasal Aspirator to Help Babies Breathe Easier

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , the brand dedicated to supporting new parents with cutting-edge and thoughtfully curated products, today announces the launch of the SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Spray Nasal Aspirator. This innovative baby care device designed to gently and effectively relieve nasal congestion in infants and toddlers.





The GROWNSY SniffEase Spa Nasal Aspirator brings spa-like comfort to your baby’s nasal care routine. Thoughtfully designed to support parents day after day, it offers a smarter and more adaptable approach to caring for little noses. By combining gentle suction with a calming, comfort-focused design, it helps parents manage their baby’s nasal needs with greater confidence and ease in a variety of situations. The result is a soothing, spa-inspired daily routine that naturally adapts to different moments and needs.





The 3-in-1 feature combines Spray, Suction, and Micro-Mist in one thoughtfully designed system. Start with a gentle spray to loosen stubborn mucus, use the adjustable suction to clear tiny nasal passages, and finish with a soothing fine mist to hydrate and comfort your baby’s delicate nose and upper airways — delivering complete relief in one simple routine.

The SniffEase Spa Nasal Aspirator builds on the original SniffEase OG Adjustable Suction Nasal Aspirator. Both models feature a patented anti-backflow design that prevents mucus from flowing back into the device, but the new model also includes several enhanced features.

Key benefits and features include:

Stronger Suction with 3 Levels: An upgraded motor delivers powerful yet gentle suction with three adjustable levels to handle everything from mild newborn sniffles to tougher toddler congestion.







Multi-Sensory Soothing: Soft ambient light and five built-in lullabies help calm babies during nasal care, with simple one-touch controls for light and music.







Smart Safety Features: Spray and mist functions include a 10-second auto-stop to prevent overuse, plus a battery indicator and low-battery alert for reliable use.



Ultra-Soft Silicone Tips: Includes three BPA-free, food-grade silicone tips designed for different stages of congestion. Detachable parts rinse clean for easy hygiene.







Portable & Rechargeable: Compact, cordless, and USB-rechargeable design makes it easy to use at home or on the go.





The GROWNSY SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Spray Nasal Aspirator is now available for purchase at GROWNSY and Amazon for $49.99. For more information, visit https://grownsy.com/products/grownsy-sniffease-spa-nasal-aspirator .

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life.

We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care.

From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow.

At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

