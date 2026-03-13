Trip.com Group (TCOM) Shares Crater Amid Questions Over AI Price Adjustment Tool, Anti-Monopoly Regulatory Probe; Securities Class Action Pending -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against China’s largest online travel agency, Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM), seeking to represent investors who purchased Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026.

The lawsuit follows the 17% decline in the price of Trip.com American Depositary Shares on January 14, 2026. The selloff, which wiped out billions of dollars of the company’s market capitalization, was triggered by the company’s announcement that it is the subject of an investigation by regulators in China pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China.

The development and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into whether Trip.com violated the federal securities laws, as alleged in the complaint.

The firm urges investors in Trip.com American Depository Shares who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Apr. 30, 2024 – Jan. 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/tcom Contact the Firm Now: TCOM@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Securities Class Action:

In the past, Trip.com repeatedly touted its AI price adjustment tool, calling its AI approach “a cornerstone of our long-term strategy” and assured investors that its disclosure controls and procedures were effective. The company’s price adjustment tool automatically lowers hotel rates on its platform when detecting higher prices elsewhere.

The complaint alleges that these and other assurances misled investors because Trip.com materially understated the regulatory risk the company faced for its monopolistic business conduct.

Investors began to learn the truth by late November 2025, when the financial press reported that hotel merchants partnering with Trip.com reported losing pricing autonomy under the company’s platform. In addition, regulators scrutinizing the company reportedly identified the price adjustment tool as enabling Trip.com to force participation in promotions, undercut competitors, and penalize non-compliant merchants with reduced visibility or delisting.

Then, on January 14, 2026, Trip.com revealed it “received a notice of investigation from the State of Administration for Market Regulations of the People’s Republic of China (the ‘SAMR’)[]” and “the SAMR has commenced an investigation involving the Company pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China.”

The market reacted swiftly, sending the price of Trip.com American Depositary Shares down $12.90 (-17%), wiping out over $8 billion of market capitalization in a single day.

After the Class Period, on February 26, 2026, Trip.com announced with no explanation that its co-founders abruptly resigned from the company’s board, effective the day before.

Then, on March 8, 2026, pandaily reported that “Trip.com will shut down its automated hotel AI price adjustment tool on March 10, aiming to curb price wars and restore pricing autonomy for hotel partners.” In addition, the article said “[s]everal hotel partners claimed the system automatically scanned competitors’ prices and forced price reductions on their own listings, a practice some describe as ‘one-sided coercion.’”

“We’re investigating whether Trip.com may have misled investors about the true purpose of its AI pricing tool and the sustainability of its business model without it,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Trip.com American Depository Shares and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, SUBMIT YOUR TCOM ADS LOSSES NOW »

If you’d like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the Trip.com case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Trip.com should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TCOM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.