Innovative Aluminium And Glass Expands Custom Aluminium Window and Door Installation Services in Sydney

Innovative Aluminium And Glass announces the expansion of its custom fabrication and installation services for aluminium windows and doors across the Sydney metropolitan area.



Based in Villawood, the company manufactures and supplies a variety of glass and aluminium solutions for residential and commercial properties. All products are built to meet the technical standards of the Housing Industry Association (HIA), the Australian Glass and Window Association (AGWA), and the Master Builders Association guidelines during on-site installation work to maintain structural integrity and safety. The company’s recent expansion highlights its commitment to helping home and business owners elevate the aesthetics of their spaces with stress-free window and door installations.



“All the products are created as per your needs and we guarantee customer satisfaction each time,” said Joe Ghaddar, owner of Innovative Aluminium And Glass. “This is achieved by following the HIA, AGWA, and Master Builders Association standards.”



From residential installations to large-scale commercial projects, Innovative Aluminium And Glass provides end-to-end manufacturing and fitting services. Key advantages include:

Custom Door Configurations

The company builds modern aluminium bifold doors, French doors, and sliding systems tailored to specific wall openings. These units use heavy-duty tracks and hardware to support large glass panels, creating wide openings for indoor-outdoor transitions in residential homes.

Specialised Window Styles

Installations include energy-efficient aluminium windows available in double-hung, louvre, awning, and sliding configurations. Each frame undergoes precision cutting and assembly at the Villawood facility to ensure airtight seals against wind and rain, improving building performance.

Commercial Glass Solutions

The team installs commercial aluminium windows and doors for retail storefronts, office buildings, and industrial facilities across Sydney, using reinforced frames and specialized glass to withstand high traffic volumes while meeting local building safety codes and requirements.

Double Glazing Options

Catering to both residential and commercial clients in both the Sydney and Canberra regions, the company supplies a reliable range of dual-pane glass units for both windows and doors to increase thermal insulation and reduce external noise levels inside the property.

Sliding System Engineering

Innovative Aluminium And Glass offers a selection of frames in multiple powder-coated finishes, allowing property owners to match the hardware to their existing architectural color schemes. The precision-engineered aluminium sliding door systems feature smooth-gliding rollers and secure locking mechanisms for ease of use and property protection.

Direct Manufacturing Model

By manufacturing products in-house, the company controls the entire production cycle from raw material selection to the final installation. This direct manufacturing model enables Innovative Aluminium And Glass to offer custom sizing for non-standard openings and ensures oversight of frame durability and glass quality.



Innovative Aluminium And Glass invites property owners to visit its website to request a free quote for window and door services today.



About Innovative Aluminium And Glass



Innovative Aluminium And Glass is a window and door specialist based in Villawood, NSW. The company serves the Sydney metropolitan area by providing custom-built frames for various property types. From initial design and manufacturing to final on-site fitting, Innovative Aluminium And Glass manages the full lifecycle of product development to ensure all installations meet local safety requirements and client specifications.



More Information



To learn more about Innovative Aluminium And Glass and the expansion of its aluminium window and door solutions in Sydney, please visit the website at https://aluminiumwindowsanddoors.net.au/.



