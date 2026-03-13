Advanced Analytics Market Surges to $193.23 billion by 2031 | CAGR 14.7%

Delray Beach, FL, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Advanced Analytics Market is estimated to be USD 97.17 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 193.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.7%, driven by a new set of enterprise priorities focused on practicality and measurable impact.

A key growth factor is the rising demand for embedded, in-context analytics, as organizations increasingly prefer insights to be integrated directly into their business applications instead of relying on standalone dashboards.

By delivery mode, agent-based and autonomous delivery models are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, creating significant growth opportunities for advanced analytics vendors.

The energy and utilities vertical is becoming the fastest-growing segment in the advanced analytics market, presenting substantial growth opportunities for vendors.

The US continues to be the most developed and impactful market for advanced analytics, supported by early adoption of emerging technologies, robust enterprise investments, and a strong presence of major analytics vendors and cloud service providers.

One major driver is the growing demand for embedded and in-workflow analytics, as organizations want insights delivered directly within business applications rather than separate dashboards. Another key driver is increased pressure to control costs and demonstrate ROI, which is pushing enterprises to use analytics for efficiency improvement, waste reduction, and better resource allocation. The market is also influenced by the rapid growth of multi-cloud and hybrid data environments, creating a strong need for analytics platforms that can integrate data across systems and provide a unified view. Together, these drivers are shifting analytics adoption toward solutions that are tightly integrated, cost-effective, and operationally relevant.

The advanced analytics market is being reshaped by rapid technology advancements and evolving regulatory expectations that are changing how organizations consume and deploy analytics. The integration of generative AI, automated machine learning, and analytics copilots is reducing dependency on specialized data science skills while accelerating insight generation. At the same time, increasing focus on data privacy, model transparency, and responsible AI driven by regulations such as AI governance frameworks, sector-specific compliance rules, and audit requirements is influencing platform design and deployment choices. Vendors are responding by strengthening governance, explainability, and security features within analytics platforms.

Cloud-native and Lakehouse-based architectures are also gaining importance as enterprises modernize data infrastructure to support scalable, real-time analytics. Together, these technological and regulatory shifts are pushing the market toward more automated, governed, and enterprise-ready analytics solutions that directly support operational and strategic decision-making.

By delivery mode, agent-based and autonomous delivery models represent the fastest-growing segment and a key growth avenue for advanced analytics vendors. These models enable continuous data monitoring, automated decision-making, and execution without manual intervention, making them highly valuable for real-time operations, risk management, IT monitoring, and supply chain optimization. Market players can leverage this opportunity by embedding analytics agents directly into enterprise workflows and platforms, allowing decisions to be triggered automatically based on predefined rules and learning models. Vendors that combine analytics, orchestration, and AI-driven reasoning into unified delivery models can differentiate themselves and address enterprise demand for speed and scalability. This segment also opens opportunities for recurring revenue through managed and outcome-based analytics services.

The energy & utilities vertical is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the advanced analytics market, creating strong growth opportunities for vendors. Utilities and energy companies are increasingly using advanced analytics to manage grid stability, optimize asset performance, forecast demand, and support energy transition initiatives. Market players can leverage this growth by offering analytics solutions tailored to asset-intensive operations, real-time monitoring, and regulatory compliance.

Predictive maintenance, outage prediction, and energy trading analytics are areas of particularly high demand. Vendors that integrate analytics with IoT, operational technology systems, and cloud platforms can capture long-term contracts and strategic partnerships. As utilities modernize infrastructure and adopt renewable energy sources, advanced analytics becomes central to managing complexity and improving operational efficiency.

The advanced analytics market presents significant opportunities for vendors that align offerings with enterprise priorities around automation, scalability, and measurable business outcomes. One of the strongest opportunities lies in transitioning analytics from insight generation to decision execution, where platforms not only analyze data but also recommend and trigger actions. Vendors can tap this opportunity by expanding agent-based analytics, decision automation, and closed-loop systems.

Another key opportunity is the growing demand for embedded analytics, as organizations prefer insights delivered directly within business applications rather than standalone tools. This approach improves adoption and positions analytics as part of daily operations. Industry-specific analytics solutions also represent a major growth path, as enterprises increasingly seek platforms preconfigured for regulatory, operational, and data requirements.

Additionally, managed analytics services are gaining traction as organizations look to reduce internal complexity and skill gaps. Vendors that combine technology with advisory, integration, and operational support can create long-term customer relationships. Finally, partnerships with cloud providers, system integrators, and industry specialists remain critical for scaling reach and accelerating deployments. Players that focus on usability, governance, and ROI-driven use cases will be best positioned to capture expanding demand across industries.

The US remains the most mature and influential market for advanced analytics, driven by early technology adoption, strong enterprise spending, and the presence of leading analytics vendors and cloud providers. US-based organizations across BFSI, healthcare, retail, technology, and government have moved beyond descriptive analytics toward predictive, prescriptive, and autonomous models that directly support business execution. Federal and state-level investments in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI research continue to strengthen the analytics ecosystem. Regulatory frameworks around data security, financial compliance, and healthcare reporting have further increased reliance on advanced analytics to ensure accuracy, transparency, and auditability.

The US market also benefits from a deep talent pool, strong startup activity, and close collaboration between enterprises, technology vendors, and academic institutions. Cloud adoption is widespread, enabling large-scale analytics deployments and real-time data processing. In addition, growing focus on AI governance and responsible analytics is shaping platform design and vendor strategies. While the US market is relatively mature compared to other regions, continued innovation in agent-based analytics, generative AI, and decision automation is sustaining demand. For vendors, the US remains a critical market for product validation, enterprise-scale deployments, and long-term revenue growth, while also serving as a launchpad for global expansion.

Companies in Advanced Analytics Market:

Companies in Advanced Analytics Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Palantir (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Zoho (India), Sisense (US), Workday (US), Infor (US), Epic Systems (US), Savant Labs (US), AWS (US), Mu Sigma (US), and other vendors.