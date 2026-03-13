TSSA Issues Charges Following Zipline Incident that Injured a Child in Scarborough

Toronto, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has laid charges against KVPM Realty Limited, the operator of Aerosports Trampoline Park in Scarborough, for safety offences identified following a child’s injury involving an unauthorized zipline.

The charges, laid under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, include operating an amusement device without authorization, providing false information to TSSA, and operating an amusement device in an unsafe manner. These charges have been filed with the Ontario Court of Justice and are pending further court proceedings.

In January 2026, TSSA responded to a report of an incident at Aerosports Trampoline Park, located at 1120 Birchmount Road in Scarborough, Ontario (hereafter “Aerosports Scarborough”). The report indicated that a child had fallen from a zipline at the facility and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, operators are required to obtain permits from TSSA before amusement devices, including ziplines, can be put into service. TSSA’s records found no zipline authorized for operation at Aerosports Scarborough. The zipline was shut down by TSSA during the incident inspection.

“As Ontario’s public safety regulator, TSSA has the responsibility to oversee amusement devices under our safety mandate. We review their technical design, issue permits to operators, inspect these devices, and certify the mechanics who work on them, as part of our efforts to ensure public safety,” said Kelly Hart, Vice President of Operations, TSSA.

“Amusement device operators are responsible for securing a permit for each amusement device before public use. Devices operated without TSSA’s knowledge or authorization can pose a serious risk to the public, and we will pursue all necessary regulatory actions to uphold safety requirements,” Ms. Hart added.

Aerosports Scarborough was also charged for providing false information to a TSSA inspector. TSSA had previously inspected the facility in December 2025 in relation to the operation of two licensed go-kart tracks. During the inspection, a representative of the facility was alleged to have told the TSSA inspector that there were no ziplines on site.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.