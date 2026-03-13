Photonic Inc. Accelerates into its Next Phase of Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc., a quantum technology company developing scalable quantum computing and networking solutions, has changed its leadership structure to expand executive capacity and sharpen its commercialization focus.

Continuing the momentum of the USD$130M first close of the company’s most recent financing round and the appointment of new board members, Don Mattrick, one of the company’s first investors, is now Photonic’s Chief Executive Officer and Paul Terry will take on the role of Chief Product Officer, adding bench strength to Photonic’s business and go-to-market teams, accelerating progress toward market readiness and long-term growth.

As CEO, Mattrick will focus on driving the company through its next phase – scaling commercial operations as it becomes a market leader. Mattrick, a member of the Order of British Columbia, brings extensive corporate leadership experience and deep industry relationships from serving at the helm of some of technology’s powerhouses.

As CPO, Terry will lead product strategy and oversee the development and delivery of Photonic’s commercial offering. Terry will draw on his deep knowledge of Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture and decades of experience developing game-changing technical products to accelerate the path to market.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s high-connectivity Entanglement First™ architecture leverages a unique qubit modality—optically linked silicon spin qubits—to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data center and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, Photonic’s team of 150+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.photonic.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Davis

+1 804 337 2569

laurie_davis@interprosepr.com

Contact Info



Vivian Kelly, Interprose for Photonic Inc.

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703-509-5412

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