Magnera’s Next-Generation Liquid Barrier Solution Nominated for INDEX™26 Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera, a leading supplier of advanced material solutions, announced that its Next-Generation Liquid Barrier Solution for nonwoven textiles has been nominated for the prestigious INDEX™26 Award, one of the nonwoven industry’s highest recognitions for innovation and contribution to global material science excellence.

This nomination highlights Magnera’s leadership in advancing alternatives to PFAS for protective textiles at a moment of increasing global regulatory scrutiny of PFAS and a rising demand for safer, more responsible material solutions.

Magnera’s proprietary fluid barrier technology offers durable, high-performance repellency against water, oils, and other clinical fluids, while eliminating the use of intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Traditional PFAS-based repellents have come under heightened regulatory pressure due to environmental persistence and potential health concerns. EDANA’s jury selected Magnera’s innovation for its ability to meet intense clinical demands while supporting safer, more sustainable material choices.

The nomination highlights Magnera’s leadership in developing future-ready solutions that help healthcare providers protect patients and practitioners, without relying on legacy scrutinized chemistries.

“Being recognized among the industry's top innovators reinforces our commitment to creating advanced materials that better the world with possibilities made real,” said Paul Harmon, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer at Magnera. “Our team’s engineering expertise and dedication to responsible innovation made this breakthrough possible.”

About the INDEX™ Awards

The INDEX™ Awards are presented every three years at the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition in Geneva, honoring remarkable achievements that advance sustainability, performance, and global impact.

As the flagship event organized by EDANA, the global voice of the nonwovens and related industries, INDEX™ is the place to be for innovation, connection, and growth, bringing together industry leaders, emerging technologies, and the next wave of transformation across the nonwovens value chain.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 45 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,500 employees.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera’s products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain statements that are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our future financial performance and condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “anticipates” or “looking forward” or similar expressions. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: global economic conditions; inflation; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; disruption of our supply chain; the adverse impact of weather events on our facilities, inventory and suppliers, as well as adverse effects on our customers, suppliers and other business partners; the effect of competition on our business; our inability to integrate future acquired companies or to realized expected operating synergies; synergies expected to be achieved in connection with our business combination with a subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc.; our inability to retain our officers and employees or the occurrence of labor disputes; disruption of our information technology systems, including as a result of a cyber breach; risks associated with operating internationally, including fluctuating exchange rates, tariffs, differing tax laws and regulation; litigation and regulatory investigations; and disputes related to intellectual property used in our business. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other risks applicable to our business are described in additional detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, and other filings that we make with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster, ir@magnera.com

Media Contact:

Kylee Agabashian, mediarelations@magnera.com