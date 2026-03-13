U.S. Global Investors Declares Continued Monthly Dividend, Highlights Readiness as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

San Antonio, TX, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (“the Company”), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2026 and continuing through June 2026. The record dates are April 13, May 11 and June 15, and the payment dates will be April 27, May 26 and June 29.

Based on the March 11, 2026, closing price of $3.26, this monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.76%.

Government Policies Are a Precursor to Change

The Company believes it is well-positioned amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Historically, periods of geopolitical instability have increased volatility across energy markets, strengthened demand for gold as a store of value and accelerated global defense spending. These are all areas where the Company maintains targeted exposure.

“We believe government policies are a precursor to change, and periods of geopolitical tension remind investors why diversification across real assets and national security themes is so important,” commented Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “Gold has historically served as a hedge during time of uncertainty, energy markets can react quickly to supply disruptions, and defense spending often rises when global instability increases. We believe U.S. Global Investors is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these trends, offering investors targeted exposure to gold, energy and defense technologies.”

U.S. Global Investors Positioned for Heightened Geopolitical Risk

The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: WAR) offers exposure to aerospace, defense, semiconductors and cybersecurity companies that align with increased global defense budgets and natural security investments. World military expenditures climbed to a new record high of $2.7 trillion in 2024, a 9.4% increase over spending levels in 2023.[2]

Through its gold-focused strategies, including the Smart Beta 2.0 construction of the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU) and its actively managed gold mutual funds, the Company provides investors access to companies that may benefit from rising precious metals prices during times of heightened uncertainty. Gold has often served as a hedge against geopolitical risk, inflationary pressure and currency volatility.[3]

“We believe the gold theme remains compelling as top countries appear to be prioritizing national security spending over trade,” Mr. Holmes continued. “At the same time that the U.S. is significantly expanding its military budget, its share of global trade in the third quarter of 2025 was the lowest for that quarter since 2014.[4] Global public debt reached approximately 94% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 and is on track to hit 100% of world GDP by 2028.[5] I believe this makes hard assets like gold and silver look very valuable.”

The Company’s Global Resources Fund (PSPFX) also provides exposure to energy producers, including companies engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production. Energy markets have historically responded sharply to disruptions in the Middle East, particularly when concerns arise around supply routes and regional infrastructure.[6]

“I invite readers to visit our Periodic Table of Commodities Returns, one of the most visited pages on usfunds.com,” said Mr. Holmes. “I’d like to point out that oil was the worst performing commodities in 2025, falling nearly 20%. I believe the odds favor oil this year, either from supply restrictions or a decline in global interest rates to stimulate economic activity. To get exposure, investors may want to consider PSPFX.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

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This news release may include certain “forward-looking statements” including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors’ Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company, and general business conditions.

Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for GOAU by clicking here, for WAR by clicking here and for PSPFX by clicking here. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, it may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate a larger portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than those of larger, more established companies.

Investments in gold, precious metals and minerals are subject to significant short-term price fluctuations and geopolitical, economic and regulatory risks. We believe these sectors are best limited to 5%–10% of a portfolio.

WAR is an actively managed, non-diversified fund with a limited operating history. It concentrates on specific industries—Aerospace & Defense, Cybersecurity and Semiconductors—which may result in higher volatility and sensitivity to sector-specific risks.

Aerospace & Defense firms face political and economic uncertainty, high R&D costs and reliance on government contracts. Cybersecurity companies are exposed to rapid technological change, patent reliance and intense global competition. Semiconductor companies face cyclical demand, high capital costs, pricing pressure and extreme volatility.

Foreign and emerging market investments add risks of currency fluctuation, reduced liquidity, political instability and limited regulatory oversight.

Because the Global Resources Fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries.

Smart Beta 2.0 is an advanced investment approach that combines multiple factor-tilted strategies with enhanced diversification techniques.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

GOAU and WAR are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU. PSPFX is distributed by Foreside Fund Services.

[1] Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

[2] Xiao Liang et al., Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2024, SIPRI Fact Sheet (Stockholm: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, April 2025), https://www.sipri.org/sites/default/files/2025-04/2504_fs_milex_2024.pdf

[3] World Gold Council, "Gold Outlook 2026: Push Ahead or Pull Back," Goldhub, December 4, 2025, https://gold.org/goldhub/research/gold-outlook-2026

[4] Scott Lincicome, "Global Trade Is Leaving the US Behind," Cato Institute, February 12, 2026, https://cato.org/commentary/global-trade-leaving-us-behind

[5] Era Dabla-Norris and Rodrigo Valdes, "High Debt, Hard Choices," International Monetary Fund, March 2026, https://imf.org/en/publications/fandd/issues/2026/03/high-debt-hard-choices-era-dabla-norris

[6] Ziad Daoud et al., "Iran War Oil Shock Threatens to Unleash Wave of Global Inflation," Bloomberg, March 3, 2026, https://bloomberg.com/news/features/2026-03-03/iran-war-oil-price-surge-put-global-economic-recovery-at-risk

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