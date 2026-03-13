Department of Elder Affairs Launches “Florida Flavors” Cookbook in Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secretary Michelle Branham and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) today announced the launch of “Florida Flavors,” a community cookbook celebrating Florida’s culinary heritage in conjunction with America’s 250th birthday.

The cookbook will feature recipes submitted by Florida seniors (age 60 and older), highlighting dishes that reflect the state’s unique cultures, traditions, and agricultural roots. DOEA is encouraging seniors to submit family recipes that have been passed down through generations and incorporate fresh, locally sourced Florida ingredients. Selected submissions will be included in the final cookbook, showcasing the flavors and traditions that help define Florida’s rich history.

“Our Agency works with our cherished seniors every day to ensure our elder Floridians are living well and aging well,” said Secretary Branham. “But it is equally important to celebrate the stories, traditions, and unique ways seniors have shaped our lives and enriched our state – we wouldn’t be who we are without them!”

“Florida’s rich history and the unique cultures found within our state have had a huge impact on the state’s crops, its foods, and its flavors,” said Secretary of State and America250FL Chair Cord Byrd. “The Florida Flavors cookbook is an opportunity for families throughout the state to participate in the America250FL celebration while recording and preserving their treasured family recipes, ensuring those recipes will be passed down for generations to come.”

Recipe submissions are open exclusively to Florida seniors (age 60 and older). The state will be split into five regions — the Panhandle, Big Bend, Northeast, Central, and South — with recipes selected from each region to ensure the cookbook reflects Florida’s diverse culinary traditions.

To learn more or submit a recipe, visit flavorsfromflorida.com and complete the online submission form.