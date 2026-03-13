Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to an algorithm change by the Company’s largest advertising partner, the Company’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (ii) the foregoing significantly increased the Company’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting its business and financial prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of the Company’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on February 25, 2026, when the Company issued a press release “announc[ing] its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.” In the press release, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Oran Holtzman, said that “we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs”, which “result[ed] in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience.”

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Oddity should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .