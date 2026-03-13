Anteriad Named a Strong Performer in Marketing and Sales Data Report

New York, NY, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced its inclusion in Forrester Research’s The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2026 report. The report evaluates 11 of the most significant marketing and sales data providers in the B2B market today, and assesses how each stacks up across current offering, strategy, and customer feedback.

The Forrester report notes that Anteriad’s “Superior data sourcing and external privacy compliance are the strongest differentiators across a broad set of data capabilities. [The company] provides outsourced business development, including calling capabilities in 30 languages, which directly affects its ability to source and verify data. Expanded buying group capabilities are another highlight.”

The firm describes Anteriad as “a compelling option for organizations that are also looking

for marketing execution support, especially those that prioritize privacy-compliant

data acquisition and lack strong internal data unification resources.”

Forrester also writes that “Anteriad offers an impressive breadth of supporting services to complement its core data offering, which includes data consulting, sourcing, and unification projects as well as the marketing activation services typically expected from an outsourced marketing partner.”

Anteriad received a 5 out of 5 in the following criteria:

Data Sourcing

Buying Group Detail

Supporting Services and Offerings

Privacy Framework Certification and Transparency

Anteriad’s superior data sourcing includes a compelling combination for B2B marketers: 2,500 data sources and 414 million global contacts with a 90% accuracy rate. The company’s ability to provide B2B marketers with high quality data at a global scale is complemented by depth - providing strong support for buying groups, intent targeting, and regional data across 27 languages.

Anteriad delivers superior capabilities to predict and expand product-specific buying groups and automate their assembly. As B2B marketers increasingly shift from lead-based to buying group-based strategies, Anteriad’s Dynamic Buying Group profiles, built using AI and the company’s billions of unique audience signals captured every day, identifies the most likely buying group members for each product and makes it easy to reach them across channels, whether the marketer or Anteriad’s experts manage the campaigns.

Anteriad offers exceptional depth and breadth of supporting services to complement their data offering, which sustain long-tail relationships with mid-market and enterprise clients, reflecting the company’s full-funnel model: data consulting, sourcing, unification, and marketing activation, all under one roof.

The company’s approach to privacy and compliance goes above and beyond standard market requirements. It is a core differentiator: while others treat compliance as a checkbox, Anteriad has made it a strategic foundation, and marketers see the results in their performance.

Anteriad was also recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Intent Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2025. With this dual recognition, Anteriad believes it is positioned to accelerate engagement and impact for B2B marketers.

"The job of a B2B marketer has never been harder. Buyers are tougher to find, budgets are tighter, and the pressure to deliver pipeline keeps growing. Marketers don't just need data, they need a partner who understands what they're up against and can help them succeed. We're proud to be included among what Forrester calls 'the most significant' B2B marketing and sales data providers. Whether you're already working with us or evaluating your options, we hope this report gives you the context and confidence to make the right decision for your team," said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad.

Access The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2026 report here.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/