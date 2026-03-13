Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase Model Homes at The Evergreens at The Meadows in Lake Forest, California

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the last chance to own a new home at The Evergreens at The Meadows, a luxury master-planned community in Lake Forest, California. The final homes available for sale are the three professionally decorated and highly upgraded model homes, offering home shoppers the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind home in this vibrant Orange County community.

The Evergreens at The Meadows offers three luxury home designs ranging from 3,400 to over 3,700 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and attached two-car garages. These professionally designed and upgraded model homes showcase dynamic features including multigenerational living suites with kitchenettes, floating staircases, primary suite retreats, and more. In addition, the model homes are sold fully decorated with exquisite designer finishes, providing an unparalleled move-in-ready experience for home shoppers. Pricing for the model homes start from $3.5 million and they are available for delivery in June 2026.

The Meadows master-planned community is designed for exceptional living, featuring resort-style amenities including a large recreation center, two pools, two spas, covered cabanas, outdoor fireplaces, and more. The community also includes two large community parks, five neighborhood parks, sports fields, and courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. With more than 10 acres of open space and trails connecting to the Serrano Creek regional trails system, The Meadows offers an ideal setting for outdoor living and recreation.





"This is the last chance for home shoppers to own one of our stunning model homes at The Evergreens at The Meadows," said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "These homes are perfect for those who want a move-in-ready experience with designer upgrades in an unparalleled resort-style setting."

The Toll Brothers Sales Center for The Evergreens at The Meadows is located at 171 Evergreen Way in Lake Forest. For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)