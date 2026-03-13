Paking Duck, the packaging firm that scaled to eight figures in its first year, opens two new factories in Shenzhen

NEW YORK, NY, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paking Duck — the packaging firm that scaled to eight figures in its first year of operations — has officially opened two new full-service manufacturing facilities in the Bao An district of Shenzhen, China. The 40,000-square-foot factories, dedicated respectively to paper packaging production and plastics component manufacturing, represent the company’s largest infrastructure investment to date as it moves to meet surging demand from an expanding client base across the US and Europe.





The grand opening marks a significant milestone in Paking Duck's growth strategy in China, further consolidating the firm's position as a global leader in paper and plastic component manufacturing. By establishing a permanent production hub in Shenzhen — a city recognized for its strategic access to raw materials and logistics infrastructure — Paking Duck is reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, customized packaging solutions at scale.

"Paking Duck attaches great importance to China's manufacturing industry as a global innovation and production hub," said Jason Wong, CEO of Paking Duck. "The opening of our new production facilities demonstrates our strong belief in actively participating in the ongoing transformation of China's manufacturing industry and our commitment to serving our clients with world-class capabilities."

The first facility is dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of paper packaging formats, equipped with advanced machinery supporting a broad range of print effects — including gold foil stamping, UV coating, and embossing. The second facility focuses on plastics component packaging, rounding out Paking Duck’s end-to-end manufacturing capabilities under one roof. Together, the two buildings give the firm the production depth to serve the full personalization needs of its growing client roster, enabling brands to stand out on shelf with distinctive, high-quality packaging at scale.





The Shenzhen expansion is a direct response to increased consumer demand and reflects Paking Duck's long-term investment in the Chinese manufacturing sector as a driver of global growth.

For more information, visit www.pakingduck.com .

About Paking Duck

Founded in 2023 by consumer brand veteran Jason Wong, Paking Duck is a packaging manufacturer serving 600 consumer brands across beauty, wellness, and food categories. The company achieved 200% year-over-year growth in 2025 without venture capital funding, leveraging its Packaging Network Model and proprietary technology including Duck Pond Portal, QuackAI, and Duck AI Agents. Wong previously built consumer brands including Doe Lashes and worked with major artists on brand partnerships. The company operates with offices in Newport Beach, California, and Guangzhou, China, with a 35-person team across five countries.