Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Corcept securities between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CORT.

Corcept Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants overstated the strength of the clinical trials supporting relacorilant by representing them as “powerful support” for Corcept’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”);

(2) Defendants falsely conveyed confidence in relacorilant’s regulatory prospects by claiming they had communicated with the FDA, foresaw no impediments to approval, and repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval,” when, in fact, the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns regarding the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA; and

(3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants failed to disclose the known and material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved, rendering their statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





What's Next for Corcept Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CORT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Corcept you have until April 21, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Corcept Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Corcept Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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