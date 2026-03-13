Elite Moving & Storage Unveils Newly Designed Moving Truck Fleet

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Moving & Storage has officially introduced a newly redesigned fleet of moving trucks, marking an exciting moment for the growing Lincolnwood-based moving company. The updated truck design reflects the company’s expanding presence across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs and highlights the professionalism and reliability that have helped Elite Moving & Storage build a strong reputation as a Chicago local moving company.

The refreshed fleet features a bold and modern look designed to make the company instantly recognizable on the road. Clean graphics and a strong visual identity were created to represent organization, trust, and efficiency — qualities that define every move the company performs. As the trucks begin appearing throughout Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, the new design symbolizes both progress and the company’s continued commitment to dependable moving services.

The unveiling also comes after Elite Moving & Storage reached a major milestone earlier this year — 1,500 five-star reviews on Google. This achievement underscores the trust and satisfaction the company has earned from customers moving throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

What sets Elite Moving & Storage apart is its leadership. As a proudly woman-owned business, the company brings a unique perspective to a traditionally male-dominated industry. Under this leadership, Elite has placed a strong emphasis on organization, attention to detail, and customer care — all of which have been key to the company’s growth. The new fleet design represents not just a visual update but the forward momentum of a company that continues to grow as a trusted Chicago long distance moving company and local relocation provider.

“Our goal is to provide a moving experience people can truly trust,” said the leadership team. “Being a woman-owned company allows us to raise standards in an industry where details matter, and our new fleet reflects the continued growth of our company and the communities we serve.”

Elite Moving & Storage offers a full range of moving services including local moving, long-distance moving, residential relocations, commercial moves, professional packing services, overnight truck storage, and secure warehouse storage. Headquartered in Lincolnwood, Illinois, the company provides reliable moving solutions for families and businesses throughout Chicago and all surrounding suburbs.

Elite Moving & Storage Inc

7085 Ridgeway Ave

Lincolnwood IL 60712

847-675-8701

info@elitemover.com

www.elitemover.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e2024b-1008-4632-b42a-1cbc2278a781