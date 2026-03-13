The Ontario Real Estate Association Announces 2026 President and Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced that Sault Ste. Marie-based REALTOR®, Kim Fairley, has assumed the role of President of OREA. The announcement follows the Association’s Annual General Meeting on March 12, 2026.

In this capacity, Ms. Fairley will be representing Ontario’s nearly 100,000 REALTORS®, ensuring they have the guidance, education, and business tools needed to help Ontarians and their families achieve the dream of homeownership. She will lead the Association’s advocacy efforts to build more homes across the province and work to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Ontario’s real estate market.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of OREA President in 2026, working with our Members, Member Boards, and organization real estate partners to strengthen the profession and bring affordability back within reach for the next generation,” said Ms. Fairley. “As REALTORS®, we know the value that homeownership brings and I look forward to advocating and collaborating to reduce barriers to housing construction, bring more supply to market, and drive growth in our communities."

In addition, Millbrook-based real estate Broker of Record Meredith Kennedy was elected 2026 President-Elect and will also serve as Provincial Director for Central Ontario for the upcoming year.

“Throughout Ontario, we need more affordable and accessible supply across the housing spectrum, so families of every size can find a great place to call home,” said Kennedy. “As the 2026 OREA President-Elect, I look forward to continuing to champion pro-growth, pro-homeownership policies that will help build more much-needed homes.”

The 2026 OREA Board of Directors welcomes the following new members:

Curtis Fillier , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large Wasim Jarrah , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large Stan Reljic, Director-at-Large





The following Board members are returning or continuing the second year of their two-year term:

Rick Kedzior , Immediate Past-President

, Immediate Past-President Paul Etherington , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large Tehreem Kamal , Provincial Director for Central Ontario

, Provincial Director for Central Ontario Mark Malinoff , Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario

, Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario Don McColl , Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario

, Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario Randy Pawlowski , Provincial Director for Western Ontario

, Provincial Director for Western Ontario Dustin Davis , Provincial Director for Southern Ontario

, Provincial Director for Southern Ontario Ryan Humble, Provincial Director for Northern Ontario





For the full biographies and additional information about the 2026 OREA Board of Directors, please visit the OREA website.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

JeanAdrienD@orea.com

416-459-6059