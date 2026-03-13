Rybrevant (Johnson & Johnson) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rybrevant Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Rybrevant market is poised for significant growth driven by a surge in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) occurrences, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and expanded approval for targeted oncology drugs. Historically, growth has been fueled by these factors, and looking forward, the demand for personalized cancer treatments and genomic testing in oncology will further boost market expansion. Increasing investments in biologic drug development and the adoption of combination cancer therapies are key drivers along with ongoing innovation in antibody-based treatments.

Rybrevant, known scientifically as amivantamab, is aimed at treating NSCLC with specific EGFR mutations. The Canadian Cancer Society reported a rise in lung cancer cases in 2024, highlighting the urgency in effective treatment solutions. With the bispecific antibody Rybrevant, Johnson & Johnson achieved FDA approval for specific EGFR mutations, offering improved therapeutic options compared to traditional chemotherapy, resulting in enhanced progression-free survival.

Janssen-Cilag's strategic partnership with Halozyme Therapeutics to develop subcutaneous oncology formulations through ENHANZE technology exemplifies industry innovation. This collaboration enhances patient convenience by facilitating faster administration of Rybrevant, potentially increasing its adoption.

The North American region dominated the Rybrevant market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to outpace others in growth rate during the forecast period. This expansive growth is underscored by the need to address tariff-related challenges affecting costs of monoclonal antibody drug substances and related components. These tariffs have revealed opportunities for domestic biologics manufacturing and the establishment of regional production facilities.

Companies in the Rybrevant market, such as Johnson & Johnson, are committed to developing innovative solutions that focus on precision oncology, improving treatment efficacy for patients with rare genetic mutations. The market comprises sales of targeted therapy drugs, immunotherapy drugs, chemotherapy drugs, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

The Rybrevant market research report offers indispensable insights into global market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, market segments, and emerging trends. It spans a comprehensive analysis of current and future scenarios in the Rybrevant industry, providing an intricate understanding necessary to thrive amid dynamic changes.

As the Rybrevant market continues to evolve, attention remains on its potential for transforming treatment landscapes, bolstering the prognosis for patients with NSCLC while navigating geopolitical and economic challenges through strategic manufacturing adaptations.

Key Markets Covered:

Clinical Indication: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with MET Amplification, Broader EGFR-Mutated NSCLC, Combination Therapies for Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC.

Treatment Line: First-Line, Second-Line, Monotherapy for NSCLC with EGFR Mutations.

Route of Administration: Intravenous Infusion, Subcutaneous Injection.

Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Pharmacies.

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Targeted Oncology Therapies

Rising Use of Monoclonal Antibodies in Lung Cancer

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine Approaches

Expansion of Biomarker-Driven Cancer Treatments

Enhanced Development of Combination Oncology Regimens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/js6k5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.