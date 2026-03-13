Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Board Fiduciary Duty Breaches in the Mister Car Wash Take-Private Transaction

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Mister Car Wash, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to investment funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.

If you own Mister Car Wash shares and believe this proposed transaction undervalues your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more, you can click or copy and paste the following link:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mister-car-wash-inc/

Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com, 619-814-4471). If emailing, please include a phone number.

Background

On February 18, 2026, Mister Car Wash announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which investment funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. will acquire all outstanding shares of Mister Car Wash common stock not already owned by Leonard Green’s affiliates for $7.00 per share in cash.

According to the announcement, Leonard Green is the beneficial owner of approximately 67% of Mister Car Wash’s outstanding shares of common stock. The Company further disclosed that the requisite stockholder approval for the transaction had already been obtained through written consent of Leonard Green, and that no separate vote of the Company’s minority stockholders would be required to approve the transaction.

If consummated, the transaction would result in Mister Car Wash’s common stock being delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation focuses on whether the Company’s board of directors conducted a fair process to maximize shareholder value and whether minority shareholders are receiving fair consideration for their shares.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. Stay informed about stock-drop news and learn how Johnson Fistel can help you recover losses by visiting www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com