Security Federal Announces Corrected Dividend of $0.16 per share in Connection with its Previously Announced Quarterly Dividend

AIKEN, S.C., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”), parent company of Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), refers to the press release dated March 2, 2026, in which the Company announced that a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on or about March 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2026. The Company and the Bank today announced a corrected quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. Except for the correction described above, all other terms and conditions of the dividend remain unchanged.

Security Federal Bank has nineteen full-service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol SFDL.