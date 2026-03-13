Nutanix Announces Investor Day 2026 Details

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, will host its Investor Day 2026 on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago in conjunction with the Company’s annual .NEXT user conference. Members of Nutanix’s leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategy and provide a financial update.

Event registration, agenda, and webcast details are available within the Company’s Investor Day Microsite. In-person attendance is limited to institutional investors and sell-side analysts. A replay of the webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com following the event.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

Investor Contact

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com



