Heritage Grocers Group Appoints David Hinojosa as Chief Executive Officer Following Comprehensive National Search

ONTARIO, Calif., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hinojosa as its new Chief Executive Officer, following a comprehensive search led by the Board of Directors. Hinojosa will lead Heritage into its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on operational excellence, fresh food leadership, and strengthening the company’s deep connection to the communities it serves. Under Hinojosa’s leadership, Heritage plans to accelerate strategic growth across its banners while continuing to invest in fresh foods, operational excellence, and community-driven retail experiences.

“Over the past several months, the Board set out to identify a leader who brings exceptional industry experience and genuinely reflects the values that define Heritage Grocers Group,” said David Hirz, Chairman of the Board of Heritage Grocers Group. David’s operational expertise, humble servant-leadership style, and deep experience in Hispanic and community-focused retail is deeply aligned with our commitment to authenticity, freshness and affordability.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Heritage Grocers Group,” Hinojosa said. “Heritage’s commitment to serving diverse communities, honoring culture, and delivering exceptional fresh food reflects the values that have guided my career. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place while working alongside our talented teams to drive growth, innovation, and meaningful value for the families and communities we proudly serve.”

Hinojosa is an accomplished retail executive with more than three decades of experience across the United States, Australia, and Asia. He began his retail career at age 17 as a part-time night stocker at Walmart while attending Whittier College. During his senior year, he was recruited by Texas-based H-E-B, where he went on to manage 10 stores and serve in both corporate and regional leadership roles over his 17-year tenure. His career then expanded internationally, first as Executive Vice President of Metcash in Sydney, Australia, and later as Chief Operating Officer of Makro in Bangkok, Thailand. After returning to the United States, he held executive leadership roles at ShopRite in the Northeast before joining Vallarta Supermarkets as Chief Operating Officer in 2023.

Hinojosa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Finance from Whittier College. He completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program and the Executive Food Management Program at Cornell University. He also serves on the boards of directors for the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) and the Food Industry Association (FMI).

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer offering a broad assortment of traditional and specialty grocery products to the communities it serves. With a customer experience centered around freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocersgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1112271-f8c9-40cb-9e13-f72367d1b532