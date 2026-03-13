Cloud Signature Consortium Announces Trust Without Borders Summit 2026 in Bogotá

Brussels, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) announced the full programme of the Trust Without Borders Summit 2026, a global meeting point for leaders shaping the future of digital identity, interoperability, and trusted digital infrastructure. Taking place in Bogotá, Colombia on May 13–14, 2026, the Summit will convene regulators, policymakers, technology companies, trust service providers, fintech leaders, and researchers from across Latin America, Europe, North America, and beyond.

Trust Without Borders Summit Logo

As digital transactions increasingly cross borders, the need for interoperable digital identity, electronic signatures, and trust services has become a central issue for economic growth, cybersecurity, and regulatory cooperation. The Trust Without Borders Summit addresses this challenge by bringing together the communities responsible for defining the standards, policies, and technical frameworks that make cross-border digital trust work in practice.

“We are honored to bring the Trust without Borders Summit to Colombia this May. This gathering represents our commitment to fostering international collaboration and building bridges across industries, sectors, and communities. Colombia’s leadership in digital innovation and its strategic position in Latin America make it the perfect host for this critical dialogue. Together, we will strengthen the business case for trust services, advance technical standards and interoperability, and ensure that digital trust reaches every corner of society. ” — Viky Manaila, President, Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC)

“The future of global agreements depends on digital trust that works everywhere. The Americas are at a turning point for digital trust. Interoperability is the language of trust and we must work towards interoperability to meet the challenges of a new multi-polar environment. This Summit sets the stage to create bridge between Latin America, the United States, Europe and the world so that this interoperability becomes a reality.” — Daniel Rendón, SSL.com, Regional Host, United States

"I'm deeply honoured to help host Trust Without Borders here in Bogotá on behalf of GSE. This summit represents a pivotal moment for Colombia and the region — bringing together global expertise with local innovation to shape digital infrastructure that's not only secure and interoperable but truly serves our communities. It's about building trust that transcends borders and unlocks real opportunities for economic growth and social inclusion across Latin America." — Leonardo Maldonado Contreras, GSE, Local Host, Colombia.

"Interoperability is a critical factor for digital identity and trust services success. As digital transactions expand across platforms and jurisdictions, open standards are essential to deliver security, usability, and legal recognition at scale. Trust Without Borders is where those standards are translated into real-world impact." — Andrea Valle, CSC Founding Member, Adobe

A timely forum for LATAM - EU - Global collaboration

The 2026 edition comes at a pivotal moment for Latin America–European Union cooperation, as the EU–Mercosur agreement, national digital identity initiatives, and the rapid emergence of digital wallets increase the urgency to harmonise legal and technical approaches.

With both regions advancing digital identity frameworks and trust services under different regulatory models, the Summit provides a neutral forum to align approaches while respecting national sovereignty. Discussions will focus on how international standards, including those developed within CSC, can support mutual recognition, legal certainty, and scalable deployment across jurisdictions.

Regulators and industry leaders from around the world including ONAC, Kentucky Secretary of State, Adobe, Key Factor, Bundesdruckerei, The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), The UN, The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Federal University of Santa Catarina Brazil, IDForo, and others will be delivering insights and conversation in Bogota.

Advancing digital identity, trust services, and cybersecurity

The Trust Without Borders Summit is convened by the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC), the global non-profit association dedicated to advancing open standards for interoperable digital signatures and trust services. Building on CSC’s work, the Summit will explore:

Cross-border interoperability for digital identity and electronic signatures Secure and scalable trust services supporting fintech, government, and enterprise use cases Regulatory alignment and legal recognition across regions The role of standards in strengthening cybersecurity and resilience Practical lessons from deployments across the Americas, Europe, and other regions

By connecting public and private stakeholders, the Summit supports innovation while addressing the security and compliance requirements that underpin trusted digital transactions.

A global platform for digital trust leadership

Hosted in Bogotá, the Trust Without Borders Summit 2026 reinforces Latin America’s growing role in shaping the global digital trust landscape. The event is designed not only as a conference, but as a working platform where regulators, industry, and academia can exchange insights, compare regulatory models, and accelerate adoption of interoperable solutions.

Learn more: https://cscsummit.com/

About the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC)

The Cloud Signature Consortium is a global non-profit association promoting open standards and best practices for interoperable digital signatures and trust services. CSC brings together industry leaders, trust service providers, and public stakeholders to enable secure, legally recognised digital transactions worldwide.





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https://cloudsignatureconsortium.org/

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=pKkNhzaBv1A