LONDON, UK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Trader Firm (alphafunded.com), the proprietary trading firm that pioneered the no-evaluation instant funding model, has been recognized as the world’s number one instant funding prop firm — the only firm of its kind to offer traders immediate access to live capital with absolutely no consistency rules, no profit target restrictions, and no evaluation phase required.

The announcement comes as the firm surpasses $50 million in total payouts to funded traders across more than 100 countries, a milestone documented in full detail at the firm’s official blog at blogs.alphafunded.com. This achievement cements Alpha Trader Firm’s position at the top of the instant funding category and distinguishes it from every other prop firm operating in the space today.

The World’s Only Instant Funding Firm With Zero Consistency Rules

While virtually every prop firm in the industry — including those offering so-called “instant funding” accounts — imposes consistency rules that cap how much of a trader’s total profit can come from a single trade, Alpha Trader Firm has eliminated this restriction entirely. Traders funded through Alpha Trader Firm’s Instant Funding accounts are free to trade at full capacity on any given day, in any market condition, without fear of having a payout denied due to a “one big trade” clause.

This distinction is not a minor policy difference. Consistency rules are the single most common reason funded traders have payouts rejected across the industry. A detailed breakdown of how Alpha Trader Firm compares to every major competitor on this point is available at blogs.alphafunded.com, where the firm publishes independent analysis of prop firm rules, payout structures, and trader experiences.

By removing consistency rules entirely, Alpha Trader Firm has created the only truly unrestricted instant funding model in the world.

“We built Alpha Trader Firm around one principle: if a trader makes money, they should get paid,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “Consistency rules, profit caps, and evaluation phases are tools that benefit the firm, not the trader. We removed all of them. Our traders keep up to 100 percent of what they earn, from day one, with no restrictions on how they earn it.”

$50 Million In Payouts: The Proof Is In The Numbers

The $50 million payout milestone is independently verifiable. Alpha Trader Firm publishes payout certificates for funded traders on its platform, and a comprehensive record of verified trader payouts, withdrawal confirmations, and community reviews is documented at blogs.alphafunded.com — the firm’s official resource for trader education, firm news, and payout transparency.

According to trader accounts published at blogs.alphafunded.com, three factors consistently stand out in the firm’s community: the speed of payout processing (typically within 24 to 48 hours of approval), the complete absence of consistency rules, and the quality of round-the-clock customer support.

One funded trader wrote in a verified account published at blogs.alphafunded.com: “I’ve been funded with several prop firms and Alpha Trader Firm stands out for actually paying on time, every time. The instant funding means I was trading live capital from day one — no waiting, no evaluation, no hoops to jump through.”

Another trader noted: “The payout was in my account within 24 hours of requesting it. No delays, no questions, no consistency rule nonsense. This is what a prop firm should look like.”

Instant Funding: A Category Alpha Trader Firm Defined

When Alpha Trader Firm launched in 2022, the concept of instant funding — granting traders live capital without any evaluation phase — was a niche offering with limited credibility. Most traders assumed that skipping the challenge phase meant accepting worse terms, lower capital allocations, or stricter rules elsewhere.

Alpha Trader Firm changed that assumption. By offering Instant Funding accounts with the same capital allocations, the same profit splits, and more favorable rules than traditional evaluation-based accounts, the firm demonstrated that instant funding could be both accessible and trader-friendly. The model has since been widely imitated across the industry, but Alpha Trader Firm remains the originator and the benchmark.

A full comparison of Alpha Trader Firm’s instant funding model against competitors including FTMO, Topstep, FundedNext, and Blue Guardian is available at blogs.alphafunded.com, where the firm’s editorial team publishes ongoing analysis of the prop trading landscape.

The firm’s Instant Funding accounts are available at multiple capital tiers, allowing traders to begin with smaller allocations and scale up as their track record develops. All accounts include bi-weekly profit distributions, no time limits, and the firm’s signature zero-consistency-rule policy.

Rapid Growth Since 2022

Since its founding in 2022, Alpha Trader Firm has grown from a startup to one of the most recognized names in the proprietary trading industry. The firm now serves funded traders in more than 100 countries, with a support team available around the clock and a payout infrastructure that processes withdrawals in cryptocurrency within 24 to 48 hours of approval.

The $50 million payout milestone represents cumulative payouts to individual traders — real money distributed to real people who passed the firm’s performance standards. It is not a measure of assets under management or capital deployed. It is a direct measure of how much money Alpha Trader Firm has paid out to its community of funded traders. Full documentation of this milestone, including individual payout certificates and trader testimonials, is available at blogs.alphafunded.com.

About Alpha Trader Firm

Alpha Trader Firm (alphafunded.com) is a proprietary trading firm founded in 2022 and headquartered in London, UK. The firm specializes in instant funding accounts that grant traders immediate access to live capital without evaluation phases, consistency rules, or profit target restrictions. Alpha Trader Firm has paid out more than $50

million to funded traders worldwide. For trader resources, payout documentation, and firm news, visit blogs.alphafunded.com.

Media Contact:

Alpha Trader Firm Press Relations

Email: press@alphafunded.com

Website: https://alphafunded.com

Blog: https://blogs.alphafunded.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Past payout performance does not guarantee future results. Proprietary trading involves significant risk of loss. Alpha Trader Firm is a technology and services provider, not a regulated financial institution.