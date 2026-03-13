Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of PubMatic, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at PubMatic caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own PUBM and purchased prior to February 27, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814