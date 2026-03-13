Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of C3.ai, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at C3.ai caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of C3 AI’s growth; notably, that its Chief Executive Officer’s health was having a significant impact on the Company’s ability to close deals, that its management was unable or otherwise ineffectual in minimizing that impact, and that C3 AI would not be able to execute upon its profit and growth potential as a result.

If you currently own AI and purchased prior to February 26, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814