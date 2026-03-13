Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Nutex Health, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Nutex Health caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own NUTX and purchased prior to August 8, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814