Toll Brothers Unveils Two Brand-New Home Designs at Cross Kirkland Towns in Kirkland, Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the release of two brand-new home designs at Cross Kirkland Towns, a luxury townhome community in Kirkland, Washington. Unique to the first building being released, the new Curlew and Grayland home designs feature a covered patio on the main living level that opens to a fenced rear yard, offering a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes are located at 10829 120th Lane NE in Kirkland.

Cross Kirkland Towns offers luxury four-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,904 to 2,421 square feet, each with 3.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The community’s unique northwest contemporary architecture is complemented by sleek interior finishes and thoughtfully designed layouts, including private first-floor bedrooms with full bathrooms and flex spaces ideal for home offices in select designs. Pricing starts from $1.2 million.

Residents at Cross Kirkland Towns enjoy direct access to the Cross Kirkland Corridor section of the Eastrail trail system, a picturesque 42-mile trail connecting neighborhoods and transit hubs throughout the region. This trail offers both recreational and commuting opportunities, enhancing the active lifestyle of residents. Additional community amenities include a pickleball court, dog park, children’s playground, and open spaces connected by pedestrian paths and paseos.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Cross Kirkland Towns offers a unique combination of luxury living, thoughtful design, and connectivity to the surrounding community," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "The addition of the Curlew and Grayland home designs provides more options for home shoppers looking for the perfect home in an exceptional location."

Ideally situated in the Lake Washington School District, the community is served by Alexander Graham Bell Elementary, Finn Hill Middle, and Juanita High Schools. With its central location, Cross Kirkland Towns offers easy access to dining, shopping, and recreation in downtown Kirkland, Juanita Beach, and The Village at Totem Lake. The community is also a short commute to major employment centers, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

For more information on Cross Kirkland Towns and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4e11f4-885e-4147-94d3-294bc1954481

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)