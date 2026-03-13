EuroAmerican Financial Advisors Launches Guide for Americans Retiring in Europe

Seville, ANDALUCIA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in retiring abroad has grown significantly in recent years, with France, Spain, Italy and Portugal in particular remaining some of the most popular destinations for Americans seeking a change in lifestyle in later life. These and other European countries offer access to healthcare systems, a better quality of life, and the opportunity to travel more easily across the continent. However, moving overseas also introduces a range of practical, financial, and legal considerations that retirees must address. EuroAmerican Financial Advisors created the guide to provide a clear starting point for Americans exploring the possibility of retiring in Europe.

Americans retiring abroad

The guide provides a comprehensive overview of the considerations Americans should evaluate before retiring abroad. It was developed to help prospective retirees understand the many factors involved in making a successful transition to life in Europe.

“Retiring in Europe can offer tremendous lifestyle advantages, but it’s important to understand the full picture before making the move,” said Shane Clark, EFP, President of EuroAmerican Financial Advisors. “There are multiple practical consireations relating to visas, healthcare, banking, housing and cultural integration, alongside new cross-border financial planning and tax considerations. Our new guide was designed to bring those topics together in one place so Americans seeking a late life adventure in Europe can start planning with confidence.”

The guide covers a wide range of topics relevant to Americans considering retirement in Europe. These include evaluating whether retiring abroad is the right choice, selecting a destination, understanding visa and residency requirements, navigating European healthcare systems, and managing banking and day-to-day finances.

Additional sections address housing options, legal considerations, lifestyle integration, and the process of preparing for and settling into life in a new country. The guide also highlights common challenges Americans face when relocating overseas and offers practical advice, resources, and tools to help retirees adapt successfully.

EAFA specializes in cross-border financial planning and investment advice for Americans moving to or living in Europe. The firm’s advisors work with clients across multiple European countries, helping them manage investments, structure retirement income, and address financial planning challenges that arise when navigating both U.S. and European financial systems.

The new guide is available at https://eurousafa.com/retiring-in-europe-guide/

About EuroAmerican Financial Advisors

EuroAmerican Financial Advisors is an independent financial advisory firm specializing in serving U.S. citizens living in or moving to Europe. Headquartered in Seville, Spain, the firm provides cross-border financial planning and investment advice designed to help American expats manage the complexities of living abroad while maintaining compliance with U.S. and EU financial and tax rules.

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