JCDecaux : Business report FY 2025

Please find attached the Business report FY 2025.
Attachment
| Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux
Please find attached the Business report FY 2025.
Attachment
Full-Year 2025 results Strong performance with operating margin rate and free cash flow already exceeding 2026 targets Paris, March 12th, 2026 Solid underlying revenue growth +0.8% reported growth,...Read More
Disclosure of transactions in own shares Paris, March 9th, 2026 The disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from March 3rd to March 6th, 2026, was sent to the French Financial Markets...Read More